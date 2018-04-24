Rajpal Yadav sentenced to six months jail, gets bail

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 11.2 crore on Rajpal Yadav, observing that Yadav was convicted in seven cases of bouncing cheques and said that he will pay a fine of Rs 1.6 crore for each case



Rajpal Yadav

A court in New Delhi on Monday sentenced Bollywood actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav, convicted of failing to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore taken by his company to make a movie, to six months jail. It also slapped a fine of Rs 11.2 crore on him, observing that Yadav was convicted in seven cases of bouncing cheques and said that he will pay a fine of Rs 1.6 crore for each case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Amit Arora, however, showed leniency to the actor's wife Radha Yadav, asking her to pay a fine of Rs 10 lakh. The court later granted Rajpal Yadav bail on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 50,000. Delhi-based company Murli Projects had filed a case against Yadav's company Shree Naurang Godavari Entertainment for failing to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore which the actor took in 2010 to make his Hindi debut directional film Ata Pata Laapata.

Also read: Rajpal Yadav loan recovery case: Actor awarded 6 months jail by Delhi Court

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever