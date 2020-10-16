Rajpal Yadav: Varun Dhawan is like my younger brother; have seen him grow up

Rajpal Yadav will soon be seen in the Coolie No 1 remake alongside Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Directed by David Dhawan the film is slated to release on Christmas eve on Amazon Prime.

Talking about his experience working on the film, Yadav says, "Coolie was fun with Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan. My association with David Dhawan is since past 20 years, as I have got many opportunities to work with him. So I feel very fortunate that we are carrying forward this association. I'm very excited for our next release that is Coolie No 1. So each day of shoot was thrilling and jubilant."

Sharing some details about his role, he says, "The role I'm playing has resemblance to Shakti Kapoor's role in the previous Coolie No 1. It was fun to play. This is my third collaboration with Varun Dhawan after Mein Tera Hero and Judwa 2. It was my first time working with Sara. But it was great working with them. Varun is very humble and respects me a lot. He is like my younger brother. He is so humble and kind with everyone on set. I have known him since his childhood when he used to come on set with his father and I have seen him growing. And now I'm working with him as co-star it feels amazing (sic)."

