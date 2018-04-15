Rajpal Yadav, wife Radha convicted in Rs 5 crore loan case, sentencing on April 23

Rajpal and his wife allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore which the actor had taken from a Delhi-based businessman for his directorial debut in 2010



Rajpal Yadav

A Delhi court on Saturday convicted Bollywood actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav, his wife Radha Yadav and a company in connection with a loan case. The court has set 23 April as the date for his sentencing.

Rajpal and his wife Radha have been engaged in a legal battle after Delhi-based businessman, M G Agarwal, owner of Murli Projects, filed a case against them in the High Court for failing to repay a loan of Rs five crore which the actor had taken in 2010 to make his Hindi debut directional film 'Ata Pata Laapata'. The court had earlier noted that the couple had repeatedly breached the undertakings given by them to repay the loan amount.

Earlier in 2013, Rajpal Yadav was sent to Tihar Jail from December 3 to December 6 for submitting a false affidavit in the case. Yadav had spent four days in jail after which a division bench of the High Court had suspended the sentence on his appeal. During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Yadav said that his client has been denied opportunity and he should be granted fair hearing.

"I don't have single penny. My accounts are attached and I am facing income tax action against me. Please grant me some time and I will come forward with some money," Yadav's lawyer said.

In 2015, Rajpal Yadav had claimed in court that he had returned Rs 1.58 crore and that he would payback the remaining amount in a month’s time.

Also Read: Rajpal Yadav: I am more hungry now for good work

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text