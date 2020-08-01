Rajya Sabha leader Amar Singh passes away

Former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh passed away on Saturday after battling an illness. He was 64.

Amar Singh was hospitalised in Singapore in March for surgery in a kidney-related illness.

He was a key leader in Samajwadi Party when SP supported the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2008, after the Communist Party of India withdrew support following a nuclear deal with the United States.

On March 22, he had posted a video message from the hospital on his Twitter account, asking his followers to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his fight against Coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, he had tweeted a tribute to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary and also wished people in Eid al-Adha.

Wishing a very joyous Eid Al Adha. Let's celebrate this day by spreading love and happiness. #EidMubarak #EidAladha2020 — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) August 1, 2020

Tribute to the great revolutionary freedom fighter Lokmanya #BalGangadharTilak ji on his death anniversary.

His contribution will be remembered foreverðð pic.twitter.com/tEdchlp1hz — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) August 1, 2020

He had suffered kidney failure in 2013.

