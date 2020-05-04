Chintu made a mistake by going to Delhi, says Rakesh Roshan

If there's one friendship in the Hindi film industry that probably lasted the longest, it was of Rakesh Roshan and Rishi Kapoor. Their friendship spanned over four decades and they stayed friends forever and ever. The duo was always accompanied by another veteran star Jeetendra. The trio redefined companionship in cinema. Taking about the unfortunate and untimely demise of Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan spoke to Bollywood Hungama about it and poured his heart out.

Speaking about meeting his friend for the last time, he said, "I met him last on March 15 over dinner. Only Chintu (Rishi), his wife Neetu and I were there, and we chatted for nearly three hours. We discussed each other's health. I am a hundred per cent cured, touchwood. Chintu asked me why I didn't start a new film. I told him I will wait until September when my final medical tests will happen. I would rather wait until I'm fully sure. Health comes first. And this is what I told Chintu also."

In February, Rishi Kapoor had to travel to Delhi to attend a wedding but Roshan advised him to take rest, but it seems the actor was adamant. Speaking about it, Roshan said, "Both of us had cancer, though different kinds. I am aware of how infection-prone we are. So when Chintu told me about his plans to go to Delhi in February for a wedding I advised him against it. But he still went and had a relapse there. When I met Chintu he admitted he should've listened to me and that he made a mistake by going to Delhi."

Roshan and Kapoor's friendship began and eventually blossomed on the sets of their film together, Khel Khel Mein, a thriller that came out in 1975 and also starred Neetu Kapoor. And ever since then, as stated above, they continued staying friends forever. It's nearly impossible to even imagine a bond like this exist in today's competitive times. Rishi Kapoor, you shall be missed!

