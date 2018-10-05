Rakhi Sawant gets abusive calls, messages over Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta controversy

crime

The unidentified caller has posted some vulgar messages on Rakhi Sawant's Instagram account and also asked other viewers to comment over it.

Pic Courtesy/ Rakhi Sawant Instagram

Bollywood's item girl Rakhi Sawant recently approached the Oshiwara Police in order to lodge a complaint against an unidentified person who apparently used vulgar language with her over the phone.

The caller went on to issue a warning to Rakhi Swant for openly supporting Nana Patekar in the recent sexual controversy involving actress Tanushree Dutta. Rakhi Sawant had voiced her support for Nana Patekar all over social platforms and in the media.

"I stick to the truth as opposed to supporting or being against anybody. Ever since I spoke about the Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta controversy, I have been abused on social media as well as on the phone for the past few days. This unidentified person has been calling and abusing me over the phone via different numbers. He also took to social media like Facebook and Instagram bad mouthing me, said Rakhi Sawant while talking to mid-day.

"He asked me as to why was I supporting Nana Patekar? I only told him that I only support the truth and not any person in particular," Rakshi Sawant further added.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai Police official from Oshiwara Police station has stated that investigations in the matter are on.

