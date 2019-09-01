Rakhi Sawant turns 'dulhaniya' for Khatra Khatra Khatra

television

Rakhi Sawant made a bridal entry on the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra

Rakhi Sawant on the set of Khatra Khatra Khatra. Image sourced from the PR

Rakhi Sawant has always been known for upping the entertainment and fun quotient with her presence wherever she goes. Such was the scenario when the diva made her way to the stage of Colors' Khatra Khatra Khatra. Like a newlywed bride, she entered the stage on a palanquin. The fans cheered and enjoyed seeing her dramatic entry.

The fun had just begun when the hosts of the show Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa decided to bring in a twist and roped in Rakhi for a quirky task.

This time around Rakhi Sawant was made the princess to be wooed by all her admirers. The actress-dancer sitting on top for a task set up with a huge crown on her head, felt on top of the world when Ravi Kishan-Rani Chatterjee and Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandes ran their way up the cloth path to give flowers to adorn her crown.

Moreover, the stage set ablaze with pomp and show when Rakhi Sawant danced her moves to her upcoming music video Chappan Churi.

On the personal front, Rakhi claims to be married to an NRI businessman on July 28, 2019. She initially maintained it was a bridal photoshoot at a Juhu hotel. Later, the controversy queen admitted that she got hitched and her husband does not want his identity to be revealed. She says he's called Ritesh, which was also the name inscribed on the bridal chooras (bangles).

Earlier, when mid-day spoke to the Chhapan Churi girl, she maintained that she remains unfazed with her wedding being called a publicity stunt. Rakhi said she doesn't care what the world has to say about her. "I have given half of my life to the industry, if people don't respect me that's okay, God bless them."

Not a single picture of Ritesh has been surfaced anywhere on the internet yet.

