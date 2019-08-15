Raksha Bandhan 2019: Bollywood siblings shower love

bollywood

From showering love on their siblings to pulling their leg, an array of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media account to celebrate the festival of Rakhi

Riteish Deshmukh's son with their siblings. Pic: Instagram/@riteishd

From showering love on their siblings to pulling their leg, an array of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media account to celebrate the festival of Rakhi. Sara Ali Khan wished his younger brother in the most adorable way. The actress posted a childhood picture of herself with her brother.

The Simmba actor just like any other sister promises to bully her brother and extort him.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wished her actor brother Farhan Akhtar on the occasion of Rakhi. Zoya posted a childhood picture of Farhan dressed in a dungaree. The Gully Boy director who would do anything to see the actor in the same outfit wrote on her Instagram, "Farhan I would do anything to see you in this outfit again #Babybro #rockstar #rakshabandhan #cutie #hisday #myday #ourday @faroutakhtar."

Kajol posted a happy picture with her younger sister and wrote, "Who says protection is male and only one-sided? Flexing my big sis muscles this Raksha Bandhan! #happyrakshabandhan," on her Instagram account.

Riteish Deshmukh who is a father to two sons posted an adorable picture of 'Little Deshmukhs'. The picture shows one sister flanked by five brothers.

"The Little Deshmukhs - One Sister flanked by Five Brothers - Avir, Riaan, Diviyanaa, Vansh, Avan, Rahyl #happyrakshabandhan," he captioned the picture on Instagram.

R. Madhavan whose sister is away and sent a rakhi for him, posted a picture of himself as his son tied rakhi on his wrist. Actors like Aamir Khan and Raj Babbar also extended their wishes on the occasion.

When your son ties Rakhi to you because your Sister sent it to him . Ha ha ha .. WISH YOU AL A VERY HAPPY RAKSHA BANDHAN. pic.twitter.com/Ty8sc53oHJ — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 15, 2019

