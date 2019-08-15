Raksha Bandhan 2019: Twitter celebrates with hilarious sibling memes

national

Raksha Bandhan is observed in the month of August on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana

Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and from all the childhood bickering to fun mischief and the never-ending sibling love, it's time to celebrate the brother-sister bond. This day is a popular, traditionally Hindu ceremony celebrated in India and other parts of the world. On this day, all the sisters tie a talisman called the 'rakhi' around the wrists of their brothers as a symbol of protection and the brothers in turn shower gifts and love on their sisters.



From waking up early in the morning with the zing of celebration and happiness, dressing up to their best, to asking for gifts from their brothers, all the sisters on this day keep their plans ready to celebrate Raksha Bandhan at its best. Netizens on the social media platform, Twitter celebrated this auspicious day with a new twist by posting funny sibling memes leaving people in splits.

Teachers - we are going to celebrate Rakshabandhan tommorrow in our school



Le Backbenchers next day ðÂÂÂ#RakshaBandhan2019 #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/Xj1ktxyKQa — Shravan Meena (@Shravan84613411) August 11, 2019

Talk between brother and sister for #RakshaBandhan gift

ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/XZICZorouX — Thakur Raghavendra Singh Rajpoot (@ThakurRSRajpoot) August 12, 2019

Me whole year. Me on

Rakshabandhan. pic.twitter.com/evVTd43qy5 — Grumpy (@roooossshhiiiii) August 13, 2019

When younger brother touches my feet on Rakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/DI6oP6LGxZ — Aarohi Tripathy ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@aarohi_vns) August 12, 2019

The girl you like calls you on Raksha Bandhan

You : pic.twitter.com/o8HDuxAf7L — ‏Ø´ÛÂÙÂØ§ÙÂÛÂ âÂ¦âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ© (@oolikhnewali) August 12, 2019

*rakshabandhan approaching*



boys who are friendzoned : pic.twitter.com/CzAcPft9oU — nitin (@TweetsByNitin) August 11, 2019

Girls after Rakshabandhan be like pic.twitter.com/33WteXBiQp — AishtheticðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@_Aishthetic_) August 9, 2019

