Raksha Bandhan 2019: Twitter celebrates with hilarious sibling memes

Updated: Aug 15, 2019, 08:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Raksha Bandhan is observed in the month of August on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana

Pic courtesy/Twitter

Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and from all the childhood bickering to fun mischief and the never-ending sibling love, it's time to celebrate the brother-sister bond. This day is a popular, traditionally Hindu ceremony celebrated in India and other parts of the world. On this day, all the sisters tie a talisman called the 'rakhi' around the wrists of their brothers as a symbol of protection and the brothers in turn shower gifts and love on their sisters.

From waking up early in the morning with the zing of celebration and happiness, dressing up to their best, to asking for gifts from their brothers, all the sisters on this day keep their plans ready to celebrate Raksha Bandhan at its best. Netizens on the social media platform, Twitter celebrated this auspicious day with a new twist by posting funny sibling memes leaving people in splits.

Raksha Bandhan is observed in the month of August on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana. The expression "Raksha Bandhan," is derived from Sanskrit which means "the bond of protection, obligation, or care," is now principally applied to this ritual.

