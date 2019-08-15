Raksha Bandhan 2019: Twitter celebrates with hilarious sibling memes
Raksha Bandhan is observed in the month of August on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana
Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and from all the childhood bickering to fun mischief and the never-ending sibling love, it's time to celebrate the brother-sister bond. This day is a popular, traditionally Hindu ceremony celebrated in India and other parts of the world. On this day, all the sisters tie a talisman called the 'rakhi' around the wrists of their brothers as a symbol of protection and the brothers in turn shower gifts and love on their sisters.
From waking up early in the morning with the zing of celebration and happiness, dressing up to their best, to asking for gifts from their brothers, all the sisters on this day keep their plans ready to celebrate Raksha Bandhan at its best. Netizens on the social media platform, Twitter celebrated this auspicious day with a new twist by posting funny sibling memes leaving people in splits.
Teachers - we are going to celebrate Rakshabandhan tommorrow in our school— Shravan Meena (@Shravan84613411) August 11, 2019
Le Backbenchers next day ðÂÂÂ#RakshaBandhan2019 #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/Xj1ktxyKQa
*Indian nibbas on 14th august*#RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/4vJaOnWDBW— Anuraag (@AnuragK1718) August 13, 2019
Talk between brother and sister for #RakshaBandhan gift— Thakur Raghavendra Singh Rajpoot (@ThakurRSRajpoot) August 12, 2019
ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/XZICZorouX
Me whole year. Me on— Grumpy (@roooossshhiiiii) August 13, 2019
Rakshabandhan. pic.twitter.com/evVTd43qy5
Day Before #RakshaBandhan— Ojha JyotiðÂÂ¥ (@OjhaJyoti1) August 13, 2019
Sisters : pic.twitter.com/yVwE7avyKx
When younger brother touches my feet on Rakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/DI6oP6LGxZ— Aarohi Tripathy ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@aarohi_vns) August 12, 2019
On Rakshabandhan*— Rahul ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂÂ (@BeingTrickyy) August 13, 2019
Pic 1- Sisters:
Pic 2- Brothers: pic.twitter.com/ZIVMv6ZV9H
#ManVsWild #modiondiscovery— mr. LðÂÂ °ï¸Âme ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@17_Lame) August 13, 2019
*90s movie exist*
Every brother to his sister on rakshabandhan : pic.twitter.com/RWRQ9e9Twn
How brothers promise their sisters on #Rakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/bnRBvLKt8E— à¤Âshikesh Pandey (@myselfrishikesh) August 12, 2019
Pic1- siblings on rakshabandhan— à¤Âshikesh Pandey (@myselfrishikesh) August 11, 2019
Pic2- siblings on rest of the year#Saaho #SaahoTrailerDay pic.twitter.com/Tj1umJiF1B
The girl you like calls you on Raksha Bandhan— Ø´ÛÂÙÂØ§ÙÂÛÂ âÂ¦âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ© (@oolikhnewali) August 12, 2019
You : pic.twitter.com/o8HDuxAf7L
*rakshabandhan approaching*— nitin (@TweetsByNitin) August 11, 2019
boys who are friendzoned : pic.twitter.com/CzAcPft9oU
Girls after Rakshabandhan be like pic.twitter.com/33WteXBiQp— AishtheticðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@_Aishthetic_) August 9, 2019
