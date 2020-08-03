Raksha Bandhan 2020: The Simpsons, Schitt's Creek: Which TV brother-sister duo do you relate to most?

If there is one person who makes your childhood, teen and even adult lives better, it has to be a sibling. No matter where they are or what they are doing, if you call in distress, they’ll always be there for you. But being a brother-sister duo has its perks. You get to be friends with their friends, get to see the other perspective and get great dating tips. Not to mention the occasional wrestle match which is way better than brothers wrestling brothers and sisters wrestling sisters.

Television Series has some of the most iconic brother-sister duos who have totally changed the way we look at our siblings. So, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, here are 5 of the most memorable Brother – Sister duos from television:

Ross and Monica – F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

While Friends might have been about people forming a surrogate family during their struggles as young people in the real world, Ross and Monica were actual siblings within the group. These two were all grown up during their show, so they were past the hormonal fighting that is seen between many other brothers and sisters on TV.

Ross and Monica showed how you can be an adult but still retain that childishness one only shows in front of family and though they were related by blood, they also show us what true friendship can be like. Whether it is Ross’ failed marriages, the Geller Cup of Monica’s OCD, they’re always there for each other. This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate the most relatable Brother -Sister duo with Handpicked episodes of FRIENDS on 3rd August, Monday, noon onwards, only on Comedy Central.

Alexis and David – Schitt’s Creek

If there is a duo that bags the prize for the most unconventional siblings, it has to be David and Alexis. Not strangers but not entirely friends, they have a bond forged by being raised by two of the most ambivalent parents ever. Alexis has enjoyed a life in the spotlight, dating celebrities and escaping legal jams with her particular strand of street-savvy while David is moodier, masking his vulnerability with sharp quips. Sarcastic yet fun banter and insults aside, Alexis and David don't always like each other, but there's no doubt they love each other even if they may not admit it. Watch the latest episodes of Schitt’s Creek on Comedy Central.

Bart and Lisa Simpson – The Simpsons

The Simpsons is often known as one of the best shows of the 20th century and Bart and Lisa Simpson and naturally a great pair of kids. They are not exactly opposites in terms of their personality, but they are quite different which causes them to butt heads from time to time. Bart is a mischievous rebel with sharp wit who often disrespects authority while Lisa is incredibly intelligent and politically aware. The two often fight like brothers and sisters are expected to, but always end up accepting each other in the end. Join their mischief only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Lucas and Erica – Stranger Things

Erica loves to speak her mind and bring the attitude, which often annoys her older brother. Though Erica irritated Lucas, the two worked together in defeating the Mind Flayer and closing the Gate. Their relationship was just like any brother-sister relationship is in their teens. Not to mention, Erica becomes a fan favourite due to her witty responses and humour. Tune in to Netflix to watch the latest seasons of Stranger Things.

Aria and Mike – Pretty Little Liars

With a scandalous stalker ‘A’ on the loose, the four best friends from Rosewood are under constant surveillance yet find time to deal with their familial issues. One such duo is that of Aria and Mike who have to deal with their parents’ separation, Aria’s Stalker and Mike’s new hobby of breaking into homes, they still find a way to support each other and be there when things start to go south. Watch how the trials and tribulations of everyday life bring the siblings closer on Colors Infinity.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news