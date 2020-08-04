RakshaBandhan 2020: Urvashi Rautela on the deep bond she shares with her brother

A host of Bollywood celebrities have shared their happy moments with their siblings on Raksha Bandhan. Talking about the significance of the festival on which a brother promises protect his sister for life, Urvashi Rautela’s Brother surprised Urvashi on this auspicious day!

Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela shared a picture on her social media with her Pilot brother Yashraj Rautela, Urvashi said, 'my younger brother Yashraj Singh Rautela (Yash) and I have a lot of trust and respect for each other which is very important in friendship and in a relation. We have a very close friendship and I definitely have a lot of affection for him, he is a pilot at emirates aviation. Whatever work we have done till now, every project I do we talk a lot about that, every single choice he has made in his career or I have made, we have always spoken about it, vice versa. We have endless conversation about lot of different subjects, we have always supported each other all along the way. And I believe that their can’t be any other best friend than your brother. On this Rakshabandhan I’ve gifted my Brother a Black Labrador Cute Puppy, which he always wanted.'

Talking about her recent project Virgin Bhanupriya, Urvashi Rautela in the lead role, playing the character of Bhanupriya. The film also includes Archana Puran Singh Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta, Gautam Gulathi, Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia, and Rumana Molla in supporting roles. The film is directed by Ajay Lohan and produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal.

