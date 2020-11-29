Rakul Preet Singh gives a go at scuba diving

Rakul Preet Singh found an ideal way to get rid of lockdown blues before work comes calling again—a week-long getaway with her family to Maldives, where she gave a go at scuba diving. "This had been on my to-do list for long. My first dive was beautiful. It has a meditative quality. While I have tried snorkeling before, there is a whole world out there [as far as water-sports is concerned]. Aquatic life is bustling with colours. You can hear your breath, and that is calming. My dive lasted 40 minutes, and we saw beautiful coral, fishes, and sea turtles. I am raring to go on another dive again," says the actor, who marked her parents' 31st anniversary at the holiday.



Rakul Preet Singh

Even though the lockdown has restricted travel, Singh says this experience has motivated her to explore other parts of the globe. "There is a lot that is left unexplored. We [are rather] cocooned. There are many nooks and crannies of the world that I have yet to explore."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news