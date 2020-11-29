Search

Rakul Preet Singh gives a go at scuba diving

Updated: 29 November, 2020 07:09 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

Even though the lockdown has restricted travel, Rakul Preet Singh says this experience has motivated her to explore other parts of the globe.

Rakul Preet Singh with her father deep-sea diving
Rakul Preet Singh with her father deep-sea diving

Rakul Preet Singh found an ideal way to get rid of lockdown blues before work comes calling again—a week-long getaway with her family to Maldives, where she gave a go at scuba diving. "This had been on my to-do list for long. My first dive was beautiful. It has a meditative quality. While I have tried snorkeling before, there is a whole world out there [as far as water-sports is concerned]. Aquatic life is bustling with colours. You can hear your breath, and that is calming. My dive lasted 40 minutes, and we saw beautiful coral, fishes, and sea turtles. I am raring to go on another dive again," says the actor, who marked her parents' 31st anniversary at the holiday.

Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh

Even though the lockdown has restricted travel, Singh says this experience has motivated her to explore other parts of the globe. "There is a lot that is left unexplored. We [are rather] cocooned. There are many nooks and crannies of the world that I have yet to explore."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 29 November, 2020 06:47 IST

Tags

rakul preet singhbollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK