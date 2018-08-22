Rakul Preet Singh goes an extra mile to get her stunts right

bollywood

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are currently shooting in the hills for editor-turned-director Akiv Ali's debut, De De Pyaar De

Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are shooting in Manali, for editor-turned-director Akiv Ali's De De Pyar De. The film is an upcoming Indian romantic comedy film written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan. It also stars Tabu, Alok Nath, Jimmy Shergill among others.

An elaborate action scene is being shot for the film, which included a horseriding sequence. The hilly terrain is not proving to be a deterrent for the actors. While Devgn is used to doing stunts himself, Rakul is learning the ropes. She has been working out every morning before the shoot to make herself agile. Some tips from Devgn might help.

The actress shared her morning routine on the Instagram handle, stating, "Early morning struggles with trying to do the split! Hopefully few more days to go before I get it right! #yogamornings #stretch #manali" [sic]

Hard work pays off, Rakul!

