Rakul Preet Singh joins Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in Mayday

With U Me Aur Hum (2008) and Shivaay (2016) behind him, Ajay Devgn is no stranger to direction. This time around, the actor has taken up the responsibility of directing Amitabh Bachchan in Mayday. While the film has piqued the audience's interest as it marks the on-screen reunion of the megastar and Devgn, mid-day has learnt that Rakul Preet Singh is the latest addition to the cast. According to sources, she will play a co-pilot to Devgn in the human drama.

A source from the creative team reveals, "This will be Rakul's second outing with Ajay Devgn after De De Pyaar De [2019]. The film is inspired by a real-life episode, which has been further dramatised for the screen. Come December, Ajay plans to shoot it in Hyderabad over a start-to-finish schedule."

Singh, who is expected to join the unit mid-December, is naturally elated to share screen space with Bachchan. "When I decided to be an actor, I — like all other aspiring actors — dreamt of working with Mr Bachchan some day. I am glad that this film will help me realise my dream. I am thrilled to work with Ajay sir again, who will not only be my co-star but also my director," she says.

