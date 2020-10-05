Rakul Preet Singh: My first film audition was for Ishaqzaade

There are many instances and examples of actors and their unseen and unheard audition tales. Akshay Kumar had spoken about auditioning for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Anushka Sharma auditioned for 3 idiots, and many more. And now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakul Preet Singh has also made a revelation that she auditioned for a film that went on to become a success.

She revealed, "I think I was 19 and I had just started modeling. I did auditions for ads – if you are counting that then I was 18 at the time. My first film audition was for actually Ishaqzaade." She also talked about her first job.

She stated, "There was this very funny thing that at home we used to get paid for completing duties. This is when we were in second or third grade. We would get one rupee to make our beds, you keep the remote back you get one rupee, keep the plate back, etc. So, my brother and I used to do all the chores so that we atleast get 10 to 15 rupees. That time, it felt like Rs. 300-400. That was my dad's way of saying this is your job and making us do everything."

For the uninitiated, Ishaqzaade marked the debut of Arjun Kapoor and also starred Parineeti Chopra. The two are now uniting for Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Singh and Kapoor are gearing up for a cross-border romance that's produced by John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani. She has done films like Yaariyan, Aiyaary, and De De Pyar De.

