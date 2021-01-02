Rakul Preet Singh on her COVID-19 treatment: Kept telling myself that it's no big deal

From Amitabh Bachchan to Malaika Arora, several Bollywood celebrities had got infected with the deadly coronavirus. The latest addition to the list was Rakul Preet Singh. The De De Pyaar De actress had recently announced that she was tested positive for COVID-19. After treatment, the actress sucessfully defeated the virus and tested negative.

The actress in a recent interview recalled the tough and horrowing journey. She also talked about about how she braved the isolation while recuperating from the virus. Speaking to The Times of India, Rakul Preet said, "When I got my first symptom, which was just feeling a lot of fatigue, I dismissed it, assuming that it was because I had pushed myself too much. It just didn't occur to me that it could be COVID. Besides, the unit undergoes a test every three-four days, so the thought that I could be infected didn't cross my mind. However, I realised that something was wrong and underwent a rapid test. When it came positive, I informed everyone and quarantined myself."

She continued, "The indication that you give your mind that you are healthy and fine plays a key role. I kept telling myself that it's no big deal and that I will be up and about in no time. I believe that a positive mind attracts positive energy. I didn't have to take too many medicines. I made sure that I was eating good, healthy, and nutritious food. I attribute my speedy recovery to my healthy lifestyle and positive outlook."

Rakul was shooting for Ajay Devgn's directorial vehicle, Mayday when she got infected. After recovering, Rakul is looking forward to resume shooting. "The good part is that I am done with COVID this year. I had my fingers and toes crossed that I test negative before the 31st (laughs!). I will be resuming shoot on January 2," she added.

Rakul had tested positive on December 22. She tweeted on her verified account, adding that she has quarantined herself.

Following the result, she immediately alerted those she had come in contact with. "Rakul spent most part of last week doing rehearsals at her Jubilee Hills home, and had not reported to the set. She was to begin shooting this week. Thankfully, her interaction with Ajay and the remaining crew had been minimal. Nevertheless, Ajay had himself and all those in contact with her immediately tested," a source said to mid-day.

She recovered on December 30. Looking forward to entering the New Year with good health and positivity, the 'Yaariyan' actor thanked her fans for sending out best wishes during her difficult time.

Rakul took to her social media handles, both Twitter and Instagram, and notified about her Covid recovery. "Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-1 9. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity (sic)", she wrote. She also urged friends to be responsible and abide by all the safety measures including wearing masks.

Mayday is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn will star Rakul in the role of pilot, co-starred with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The flick that also stars Love Per Square Foot fame Angira Dhar will release on April 29, 2022.

