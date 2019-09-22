Rally driver Gaurav Gill's car kills three during national championship

Jodhpur: Three people were killed in an accident which took place during the Maxperience Rally, Round 3 of the Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship in Jodhpur on Saturday. The Rally has been called off due to the incident. The accident took place 150m from the finishing line when a motorbiker, carrying two others, came in front of the speeding car of ace Indian rallyist Gaurav Gill. All the three deceased were not wearing helmets and were on the track, even though a warning had been issued to them.

'Unavoidable situation'

"Everything happened within less than a minute. It was a blind spot. He [Gaurav] tried to stop the car, however, as there was a sharp turn the situation became unavoidable. Despite being warned, the biker forcefully entered the track," the organisers said. "We feel sad for the deceased people and express our condolences to their family members. We had all the safety measures at place and also had the necessary permission from the authorities," the organiser added.

Gill hospitalised

Meanwhile, when asked about Gill's condition, the official said: "He is having respiratory issues and has suffered injuries. Currently he is in a hospital 50kms away from the place where it all happened. Gill was unaware about the people losing their life and has expressed his condolences. He has asked us to abide by the laws."

"It was an unfortunate incident that took place despite all the safety measures being in place," Mr J Prithiviraj, president of FMSCI said. "We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family," he added.

