Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh, Sukumar, crowned as winners of City Cine Awards Telugu Season 2

Tollywood fans crowned their favourite stars with whopping 1.36 crore votes

Sukumar

Hyderabad: Radio City, India’s leading radio network entertained Tollywood fans, by crowning the winners of the most endeared award of the year, City Cine Awards Telugu, Season 2. Radio City Cine Awards is one-of-its-kind people's choice award that empowers listeners to applaud the efforts of the artists and technicians for their outstanding contribution to the Telugu film industry. Post a stupendous response in the debut season, the second season surpassed expectations with 1.36 Cr votes.

In its second season, Radio City applauded the winners from the Telugu fraternity across 20 categories with a grand trophy. Ram Charan Tej and Keerthy Suresh won the Best Hero and Best Heroine respectively with Sukumar winning as a Best Director for his film Rangasthalam. As Telugu films are known for their foot tapping music, Sid Sriram and Chinmayi Sripaada won the Best Singer Male and Female, and SS Thaman as Best Music Director.

Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said “Radio City Cine Awards has been one of our most illustrious properties and the overriding response from our listeners since last 2 years is a testament to its success. Radio City continues to have a special bond with the Tollywood industry and this award is our way of giving back to the support and love they impart on us. We are elated to witness the property scale up with a staggering response of 1.36 cr votes this year and we extend our sincere gratitude to all our listeners for their relentless support and a hearty congratulations to the winners.”

BlockBuster Director Sukumar said "I'm so glad the movie Rangasthalam has won five awards in Radio City Cine Awards in Best Hero, Best Film, Best Supporting Actor Male, Best Supporting Actor Female and Best Director categories, and I’m so happy that I have won an award in Radio City Cine Awards as Best Director. I’m so much moved by the way these awards are carried out where people themselves act as a jury to nominate their favourite stars and vote for them to win this award. I’m happy to announce that Rangasthalam caters more than eight lakh votes. As a director I feel that more than the Box office collections and hit talks after a movie it’s these awards that boost me to take up more challenging projects to work on further days, so I thank each and every person who voted for me and my movie Rangasthalam , I would like to thank Radio City 91.1 FM for coming up with such wonderful initiative Radio City Cine Awards."

As a build up to the second season, Radio City sparked the on-ground excitement and urged fans to participate in the excitement with Radio City branded vehicles at multiple touch points across Hyderabad and Vizag. Partaking fans also received an exclusive opportunity to interact with their favourite Radio City RJs in the city.

Radio City Cine Awards have been a path-breaking initiative that has strengthened connect between Radio City listeners and their favourite regional stars across different states. For the second season of Radio City Cine Awards Telugu, the listeners voted to support their favourite celebrities under various categories.

The finale of Radio City Cine Awards Telugu Season 2 was aired on March 1, 2019 across Hyderabad and Vizag.

City Cine Awards Telugu Season 2 Awardees

Best Hero: Ram Charan Tej - Rangasthalam

Best Heroine: Keerthy Suresh- Mahanati, Agnyathavasi

Best Film: Rangasthalam

Best Director: Sukumar- Rangasthalam

Best Villain: Jagapathi Babu - Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava, Goodachari & Others

Best Song: Inkem Inkem- Geetha Govindam

Best Comedian: Priyadarshi Pullikonda - NOTA, Tholi Prema, AWE, PPLM & others

Best Story: Bharath Ane Nenu

Best Dialogue: Bharath Ane Nenu

Best Supporting Actor Male: Aadhi Pinisetty- Rangasthalam

Best Supporting Actor Female: Anasuya Bharadwaj- Rangasthalam

Family Entertainer Of the Year: Bharath Ane Nenu

Best Lyricist: Ramajogayya Sastri - Penniviti, Bharath Ane Nenu, Naa Peru Surya & others

Best Singer Male: Sid Sriram- Inkem Inkem, Maate Vinadhuga ,Undiporaadhey & others

Best Singer Female: Chinmayi Sripaada - Yenti Yenti , Mellaga Mellaga & Others

Best Debut: Payal Rajput - RX100

Best Music Director: SS Thaman - Bhagmathie, Tholi Prema, Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava, Chal Mohan Ranga & others

Best Background Score: SS Thaman - Bhagmathie, Tholi Prema, Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava, Chal Mohan Ranga & others

Best Action: Bharath Ane Nenu

Best Choreography: Karma Theme - U Turn

