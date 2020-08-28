Ram Gopal Varma: Nobody wants to see me naked, but I will be completely naked

Never one to fail to amuse, be it with his candid demeanour or film choices, Ram Gopal Varma is set to turn the spotlight on himself with a three-part biopic on his life, essayed by two separate actors in the first two instalments, and by the man himself in part three.

The third part, he promises, will blow the lid off many controversies, including the time he invited criticism for visiting the Taj Mahal hotel in the aftermath of the Mumbai terror attacks in December 2008, with former Maharashtra CM, Vilasrao Deshmukh.

“Apart from other things, the biopic will reveal specific details of what happened when Riteish [Deshmukh] and I had visited the Taj Hotel. I have never spoken about some of these things, because doing so at the time wouldn’t have been right. Part three will have sex, and controversies. I have led a colourful life, and the offering will shed light on some of my relationships. That will be the most interesting part, I suppose,” says Varma, who has been linked to actors like Urmila Matondkar and Antara Mali across his 30-year career. “Nobody wants to see me naked, but I will be completely naked, in terms of storytelling, here. I have told them [the team] about the events of my life, but they have done their research too by speaking to those who have assisted me over the years,” says Varma of his biopic, that rolls in September. His decision to venture into film-making and his “love affair with the police and underworld” will also be part of the initial instalments.



It was after reading his autobiographical book, Guns and Thighs, that makers Bommaku Creations felt there was potential for the making of a promising screen offering. Unfazed about facing the camera, Varma says, “I am playing myself, and not a character. So, this cannot be termed acting. Anyone who has paid heed to my journey [will be interested in this project]. I am excited that someone else is making it. Had I made it, it would have been boring and, [I would have seemed] pompous.”

