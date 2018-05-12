Ram Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar on Sony Entertainment Television's Zindagi Ke Crossroads

The lives we live are the consequences of the choices we make. Promising to be an emotional rollercoaster ride of insights and opinions



Ram Kapoor

The lives we live are the consequences of the choices we make. Promising to be an emotional rollercoaster ride of insights and opinions, Sony Entertainment Television will soon present a first-of-its kind fiction-meets-non-fiction concept on Indian television about the decisions we take and how they shape our lives, Zindagi Ke Crossroads. The reality segment of the show will be hosted by one of the television's most acclaimed and beloved actor, Ram Kapoor.

The talented and versatile actor will be seen in a never-seen-before-avatar on the channel. Ram Kapoor has been a favorite and the most admired television actor and on this show he will be seen engaging with real audiences as the real human being that he is, going beyond his acting persona. As the host, he will evoke most internal thoughts and perspectives from the studio audience and viewers sitting at home.

With clutter breaking content in an innovative and interactive format, the producer aims to create a mirror for individuals to assess themselves, through other's issues and dilemmas. And, to fulfill this need to find a life guide, renowned bollywood fashion designer & producer Shabina Khan is all set to make her television debut as producer of this show.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates