Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi remember Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

Ram Nath Kovind. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday paid their tributes to the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 129th birth anniversary. President Kovind took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Remembering Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary #PresidentKovind."

Remembering Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 14, 2018

Prime Minister Modi, on the other hand, also remembered Nehru on his birth anniversary by recalling his contribution in India's freedom struggle. "Remembering our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. We recall his contribution to our freedom struggle and during his tenure as Prime Minister,¿ the Prime Minister, who is currently in Singapore to attend the 13th East Asia Summit(EAS), tweeted.

Remembering our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. We recall his contribution to our freedom struggle and during his tenure as Prime Minister. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also paid homage to 'Chacha Nehru'. "Tributes to the first Prime Minister of India and a visionary, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, today. The nation remembers the legendary leader and his invaluable contributions towards the building of modern India," he wrote. "On this birth anniversary of the much loved 'Chacha Nehru' I wish the nation a very happy Children's Day. Let us pledge today to ensure that no child shall be denied the opportunity to live a healthy and happy life, that no child shall be left behind. #JawaharlalNehru," Naidu further tweeted.

The first prime minister of India, Pandit Nehru, was born on November 14, 1889, in Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country. Nehru was also famous amongst children who used to call him 'Chacha Nehru' and to commemorate his birth anniversary, Children's Day is celebrated.

