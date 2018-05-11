Ram Nath Kovind visits Siachen base camp, expresses gratitude to soldiers

The bravery and valour of soldiers deployed in Siachen over the past 34 years, the president said, had given every Indian the confidence that the borders were safe and secure



Ram Nath Kovind, President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday visited the Army base camp in Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, and expressed gratitude to the soldiers posted there.

The bravery and valour of soldiers deployed in Siachen over the past 34 years, the president said, had given every Indian the confidence that the borders were safe and secure. Kovind said he went to Siachen to iterate to the troops posted there that all citizens of India and Government of India were always with them and supportive of their families.

