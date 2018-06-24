Ramdev: People criticise my ideology, but they cannot ignore that I have developed a brand
From secularism to how Virat Kohli is just entertainment, Baba Ramdev gets comfortable with mid-day during a London visit
Baba Ramdev has a new home and it's Madame Tussauds in London, a city the swadeshi icon believes is a "wonderful place with lovely people" and one he is "very comfortable in because of the love he gets every time" he is on English soil. mid-day spoke exclusively to the yoga guru on Friday evening at the Grand Royale hotel in Hyde Park on being immortalised in wax, breaking world records, his leadership junoon and being (what he calls) "a secular sanyasi"."
Ramdev is in the UK to conduct a series of yoga sessions in London, Coventry and Glasgow. But, before that he met a select audience of young students and achievers to discuss leadership - balancing mind, body and soul at an event organised by National Indian Student and Alumni Association (NISAA) where he was awarded an honorary fellowship by Virendra Sharma,a Member of Parliament of Indian origin in the UK.
A deep laughter echoed from Ramdev when mid-day congratulated him on his new address at Madame Tussauds. The wax Baba, clad in his trademark saffron sanyasi attire, will be a symbolic representation of the "knowledge of Indian yogis on a global platform". Ramdev stressed on the importance of this knowledge being "both scientific and secular". "I am a secular sanyasi," he said, claiming that he has "never insulted a Muslim or a Christian".
He believes secularism is an often misunderstood word. "If people do not respect themselves, they cannot respect others. This is secularism", he stressed adding that politicians either do not know this definition or they do not want to say it. Acknowledging that "minor differences exist in religions", Ramdev admits that he chooses not to talk about them but only talk about "the common ground".
"In India, there are some words that are very popular today - national and patriotism - but there is also venom surrounding them," he said. He added that these words are different for different groups whether the Sanghis, BJP, Congress, Muslims and Hindus but "everyone is competing to call themselves the greatest nationalist and the most patriot". However, this leads to them "constantly fighting with each other" and indulge in "dangerous sloganeering".
Ramdev's prescription to be a powerful leader comes from the zeal to succeed which is a potent blend of "the power of mind and money". With "school education under a sheesham tree" and "college education under a peepal tree," the Gurukul student now wants to expand his Pantanjali University to the UK, beat Unilever in three years to be the largest FMCG brand and offer employment to scores of Indians. "The ultimate success comes from converting your knowledge, internal and external resources and waste into wealth - social, political and spiritual," said the rather unconventional poster boy of business.
"People criticise my ideology, but they cannot ignore that I have developed a brand," he said nonchalantly. With over 24 crore followers on social media and television, Ramdev Baba would be a man hard to ignore. "I never thought I would be a world celebrity," said Ramdev whose penchant for world records saw him break or create 100 new ones in the past week alone. On International Yoga day, the swami led a yoga session with over one lakh followers in Rajasthan making it the largest yoga session in the world. "I do it to inspire children," he said.
With a 'prosperity for charity' philosophy, Ramdev has a tall order to fulfil to make India great again. "I will give R1 lakh crore to charity, I will train one lakh students, I will live for 100 years and in 2040-2050 I will make India a world economic and spiritual power. I will myself work towards it and train hundred thousand more to do it," said Ramdev. But his mantra for travelling great distances is simple - it all starts with baby steps.
Ramdev Baba on youth icons
We asked Ramdev Baba to evaluate the leadership skills of some of the youth icons - people who have gained some popularity in their field. While reiterating that he has a "very good relationship" with actors and cricketers as he "often shares the stage" with them, Ramdev Baba made it clear that everything he says was "with all due respect". He, however, stressed that "youngsters need to see not just that someone is a world celebrity, but also that they use their fame towards productive work like nation building".
1. Virat Kohli, cricketer
He is very good, no doubt. I have a good relationship with cricketers. But I believe someone is great when one does something apart from his profession… something more for the masses. You have hit a four and a six, but how does it benefit a farmer, a student or the poor? It's just entertainment, I don't give the entertainment industry much weightage.
2. Priyanka Chopra, actor
The nachne-gaane wale log (dancing-singing people) - the people from the film industry are also part of entertainment. They do not make a huge contribution to society - social, political, educational, environmental. What is their big contribution to society in agriculture and industry?
3. Rahul Gandhi, politician
He is doing very well, there is no doubt about this. He is pitted against a stalwart like Modi. He does not have as much experience in the field and he is standing against such an experienced man and answering him, that is no small feat.
4. Radhe Ma, spiritual guru
She had asked me to meet her as we were at the same airport but I did not go because if anyone took our photo together then 'mera band baj jaata' (I'd be doomed). I'm not saying this because she is bad. Many people get famous in the name of vastu, spirits, etc, but if you don't see scientific merit in what they say, you should not pay attention to them.
Enjoy Mumbai rains with these top chai-pakora destinations in the city