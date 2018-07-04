Ramesh Powar is top contender for Mumbai coach job

"I am ready with my action plan for the upcoming season and will present it to the MCA when they call me," Powar, 40, told mid-day yesterday

Ramesh Powar, the ex-India off-spinner, appears to be a leading contender for the Mumbai Ranji Trophy coach's post now that former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla and ex-India batsman Pravin Amre decided against applying for the job.

"I am ready with my action plan for the upcoming season and will present it to the MCA when they call me," Powar, 40, told mid-day yesterday. "I think players should play for Mumbai for at least for five-six years. Only then, we will get match-winners. I would like to work with Mumbai team to build such players.

That why I have applied for the job." Interestingly, Powar resigned as the spin bowling coach of the MCA's indoor cricket academy recently because the association did not implement his plans. Powar is just back from Down Under where he guided young Australian spinners across two weeks.

Ex-Mumbai wicketkeeper-batsman Vinayak Samant too is keen on guiding the senior Mumbai team. "I'm competing with myself. I don't think about the other contenders for the job. But, I will give my 100 per cent to make a winning combination like we were when the Mumbai under-23 team emerged champions in 2013-14 when I was their coach," said Samant, who is touring England as coach of a Mumbai-based junior club team. It is learnt that four others have shown interest in the job.MCA will take a decision on the coach after interviewing the candidates and viewing their presentations.

