Ramesh Sippy's Shimla Mirchi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh, finally releases in the cinemas

Yesterday, on January 3, 2020, Ramesh Sippy's long-forgotten film, Shimla Mirchi, had a low-key release in theatres. The Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini-starrer was shot in 2014. It faced several obstacles due to which the comedy could not hit the screens earlier. The actors did not promote the film nor did they make a mention of it on social media. Sippy is the genius behind the classic cult film Sholay (1975), but then such is life.

This isn't the first time that a film has been lying in the cans and suddenly arriving in the cinema halls. Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon's film, Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke, which was shot in 1994, finally saw the lights of the day a decade later.

Even Akshay Kumar's action-drama Police Force, which was touted to release in the late '90s, released in 2004 too. And yes, who can forget the obstacles and difficulties Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Milenge Milenge had to go through. Although scheduled to release in 2005, the romantic drama came into the cinema halls in 2010.

Coming back to Rajkummar and Rakul, they both are now busy in their respective films. Rakul has signed Indra Kumar's next film with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, whereas Rajkummar has multiple films coming up this year. This would include Chhalaang with Nushrat Bharucha, Anurag Basu's Ludo, which also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

And then he has the horror-comedy Roohi Afzana, with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. What's interesting is that this film releases on April 17 and Basu's Ludo a week later. Okay then!

