Rami Malek talks about awkward 'Golden Globes' moment with Nicole Kidman

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' winner Rami Malek poses in the press room during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Pic/AFP

American actor Rami Malek opened up about the 2019 Golden Globes awkward moment with Nicole Kidman. After Kidman presented Bohemian Rhapsody with the final award of the night ' best motion picture, drama- Malek, who has portrayed Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the film, was on stage to accept the award.

He was then caught on camera attempting to say hello to Kidman, even reaching out and placing his hand on her back and Kidman accidentally snubbed Rami at the awards, reported People. It appeared like Kidman did not notice Malek, which caused a viral encounter that had fans laughing and talking about it on social media.

One Twitter user wrote, 'Rami Malek trying to talk to Nicole Kidman is like me trying to talk to my crush #goldenglobes.' The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' actor saw the viral moment for the first time during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! 'I had not seen that," Malek, said with a laugh.

Despite Kidman's unintentional snub, Malek said that he has actually known her for years. "I've known her for many years, despite as it may seem from that video. So I thought I could easily go up and say hi, but in a moment like that, it was very awkward. I have a feeling this is probably haunting me on the internet," Malek added.

Kimmel, too, joked and said, "Yeah, this is going to be around for a little while." However, Malek shared that he received some love from Kidman's husband Keith Urban, who he described as a huge 'Queen' fan. "I got love from Keith that night, her husband, so that was nice. He's a massive Queen fan."

Malek won the best actor in a motion picture, drama at the awards ceremony for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' shortly before the biographical drama film took home the big prize.

The 2018 biographical film about the British rock band 'Queen' followed singer Freddie Mercury's life, right from him joining the band in 1970 to their Live Aid performance at Wembley Stadium in 1985. The film took away top honours after being declared Best Motion Picture Drama as well.

"Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime. I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you gorgeous," Malek had said in his acceptance speech.

