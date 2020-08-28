Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj seek blessings after grand wedding
The family is sending mementos along with a note seeking blessings for the couple.
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, who tied the knot earlier this month, could not invite several industry folk due to the current scenario.
Now, the family is sending mementos along with a note seeking blessings for the couple. The letter signed by the actor's father Suresh Babu personally addresses the celebrities.
Rana Daggubati tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj at the family-owned Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Miheeka looked gorgeous in an Anamika Khanna lehenga, which was done in handmade zardozi and chikankari teamed with gold metal work.
Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is Rana's sister-in-law, shared a family photograph from the couple's nuptials. Sharing the photo she wrote, "The most adorable Miheeka... Welcome to the family."
Rana-Miheeka's wedding was quite a grand affair, despite it being low-key and intimate. The couple took into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country and exchanged vows surrounded only by their closest relatives.
