Wedded bliss for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj!

Over the weekend, Rana Daggubati tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj at the family-owned Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Before the ceremony, the Baahubali actor shared a picture with father Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh Daggubati.

The bride wore an Anamika Khanna lehenga, which was done in handmade zardozi and chikankari teamed with gold metal work. Besides the Daggubati family, Rana's bestie Ram Charan and wife Upasana, and Allu Arjun were present.

Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati sprung a surprise on his fans and almost everyone in the industry when he made his relationship with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj official on May 12, 2020. The Baahubali actor took to Instagram to announce their relationship; sharing this photo with his ladylove Miheeka, Rana wrote on Instagram: "And she said yes! #MiheekaBajaj". Within 10 days of confirming his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj, Rana Daggubati made it official with a Roka ceremony. The actor took to social media on May 21, 2020, to share moments from the private function with his fans and followers. "And it's official," Rana wrote on Instagram while sharing a happy picture of the couple. A few days before the engagement, Miheeka got her and Rana Daggubati's initials along with a heart, inked on her body. She shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram story.

Since then the fans had eagerly waiting for the D-Day for Rana. The actor's wedding was preceded by a few pre-wedding functions like the 'bhaat' ceremony, Mehendi and the Haldi. The couple took into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country and exchanged vows surrounded only by their closest relatives.

