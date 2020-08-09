Inside photos and videos: Rana Daggubati ties knot with fiance Miheeka Bajaj

The day his fans were desperately waiting for finally came when actor Rana Daggubati tied the nuptial knot with fiance Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020. While neither of the two took to their social media accounts to share the pictures from the wedding ceremony (pre-wedding photos), it was his close ones - friends and family - who gave us the glimpses from their wedding ceremony.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who happens to be Rana's sister-in-law, shared a picture of the couple's wedding in Hyderabad. A perfect photograph of the newly-wed along with their family was shared by Samantha on her Instagram profile. The picture sees the bride and the groom along with Suresh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, and other family members. Welcoming Miheeka to the family, Samantha captioned the picture: "The most adorable Miheeka...Welcome to the family."

A fan page even shared a video, where Rana and Miheeka can be seen taking the 'pheras', an Indian wedding ritual.

The wedding photographer's team - Reels and Frames have shared few pictures on their official Instagram page:

"While the world looks at them, they're lost in theirs!," they captioned this oh-so-romantic picture of the bride and the groom:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reels And Frames (@reelsandframes) onAug 8, 2020 at 11:16am PDT

Meanwhile, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela too shared a picture with Rana and Miheeka and wrote in the caption, "Congratulations Rana & Miheeka!!!!!!!! now we’ll all live happily every after."

Well, Ram Charan too took to Instagram to congratulate his 'Hulk'.

Congratulations to Rana and Miheeka!

