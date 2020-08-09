Inside photos and videos: Rana Daggubati ties knot with fiance Miheeka Bajaj
After sharing their pre-wedding pictures, actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding pictures are out. Yes, the couple is now married!
The day his fans were desperately waiting for finally came when actor Rana Daggubati tied the nuptial knot with fiance Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020. While neither of the two took to their social media accounts to share the pictures from the wedding ceremony (pre-wedding photos), it was his close ones - friends and family - who gave us the glimpses from their wedding ceremony.
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who happens to be Rana's sister-in-law, shared a picture of the couple's wedding in Hyderabad. A perfect photograph of the newly-wed along with their family was shared by Samantha on her Instagram profile. The picture sees the bride and the groom along with Suresh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, and other family members. Welcoming Miheeka to the family, Samantha captioned the picture: "The most adorable Miheeka...Welcome to the family."
A fan page even shared a video, where Rana and Miheeka can be seen taking the 'pheras', an Indian wedding ritual.
The wedding photographer's team - Reels and Frames have shared few pictures on their official Instagram page:
"While the world looks at them, they're lost in theirs!," they captioned this oh-so-romantic picture of the bride and the groom:
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela too shared a picture with Rana and Miheeka and wrote in the caption, "Congratulations Rana & Miheeka!!!!!!!! now we’ll all live happily every after."
Well, Ram Charan too took to Instagram to congratulate his 'Hulk'.
Congratulations to Rana and Miheeka!
-
Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati sprung a surprise on his fans and almost everyone in the industry when he made his relationship with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj official on May 12, 2020. The Baahubali actor took to Instagram to announce their relationship; sharing this photo with his ladylove Miheeka, Rana wrote on Instagram: "And she said yes! #MiheekaBajaj". He used a red heart emoji along with his caption.
-
Within 10 days of confirming his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj, Rana Daggubati made it official with a Roka ceremony. The actor took to social media on May 21, 2020, to share moments from the private function with his fans and followers. "And it's official," Rana wrote on Instagram while sharing a happy picture of the couple. A few days before the engagement, Miheeka got her and Rana Daggubati's initials along with a heart, inked on her body. She shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram story.
-
Rana Daggubati had always kept his personal life away from the media glare. However, earlier, he had opened up about dating actress Trisha Krishnan in an episode of Koffee With Karan. He was quoted saying, "We have been friends for very long and dated for a little time. But, I guess, things didn't work out." But ever since the Roka ceremony, everyone has been eagerly looking to know more about Miheeka Bajaj. And well, we are here to help you!
-
Miheeka Bajaj is a scion of Hyderabad's Bajaj family. Her mother Bunty Bajaj and father Suresh Bajaj are the founders of a couture jewellery brand called Krsala jewels. Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Miheeka has a Master's degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University. After having assisted her mother, Bunty Bajaj, for many years, Miheeka decided to take up the mantle and started her own event company: Dew Drop Design Studios in the second half of last year.
In picture: Miheeka with her parents.
-
Miheeka's brother Samarth Bajaj is in-charge of Krsala's production and management, while her sister-in-law Sasha Rawal is the sister of a renowned fashion designer, Kunal Rawal.
-
Miheeka's brother Samarth owns India's first Bollywood-based indoor attraction in Mumbai, called House of Stars, a theme-park that recreated scenes from iconic Bollywood films that span across decades. Miheeka has designed and executed all the iconic sets that is a part of this indoor attraction.
-
Miheeka credits her parents for her success, but moreover, her mother, who was her teacher and inspiration. "Everything Dewdrop Design Studio is today is because of her. Thank you for always being my strength! A girl is nothing without her mother," said Miheeka in one of her social media posts.
In picture: Miheeka shared this throwback picture of hers with her father on the occasion of Father's Day and wrote alongside, "Happy Father's Day daddy!! Thank you for being the best father a girl could ever want.. You've been my shoulder to cry on. My light in dark times. My smile on sad days. My guiding torch. My teacher. My friend. My confidante. Thank you for always slowing down to hold my hand and walk beside me, I know what a big deal that is for you! Thank you for always being there... I will always be your little girl!"
-
The Instagram page of Miheeka Bajaj's event company described her as someone who has an avid passion for everything vintage, and has the magical ability to weave her client's dreams into reality!
-
In her free time, she will be found playing with her puppy Peaches, reading a book in her garden, whipping up her favourite dark chocolate ice-cream, or exploring the streets of her local cities drawing inspiration to curate unique events!
-
Well, Miheeka may not be directly part of the film industry, but she has loads of friends from the fraternity. Sonam and Rhea Kapoor are Miheeka's close friends. When Rana announced about his relationship with Miheeka on social media, Sonam Kapoor welcomed the Baahubali to the family. "Congratulations my darling baby, Miheeka. I love you, doll. You deserve the best. Rana Daggubati better makes you happy. Love you both! Welcome to the fam, Rana," wrote Sonam.
-
Due to her profession, Miheeja keeps shuffling between her hometown Hyderabad and Mumbai - the city of dreams. In fact, it's been over 10 years now, but both the cities feel like home to the young entrepreneur.
-
Talking about Miheeka Bajaj's hobbies and passions, Food is her biggest passion, and so cooking is one of her favourite hobbies. She loves reading books, too. Miheeka writes occasionally.
-
A distinct hobby of Miheeka is gifting. She loves everything about gifts, from the presentation to look out for the most perfect gift that fits in the person's likes. You would be surprised to know that Miheeka plans on starting a company dedicated to luxury gifting in the near future.
-
Coming back to the couple, interestingly, Miheeka Bajaj celebrates her birthday on December 19, just five days after her fiance Rana Daggubati's birthday. Speculations were rife that the couple may tie the knot in their birthday month itself.
-
Talking about his fiancé and why he feels this is the right time for him to get married, Rana was quoted saying earlier, "I think I am growing up and it's time to get married. My fiancé Miheeka lives 3 km away from my house and we're in the same vicinity. Sometimes, you know when things are going smoothly. And I don't question it when things are going correctly. She's lovely and we make a great pair. We draw positive energy from one another."
-
While fans were super happy for the couple, they were curious at the time to learn whether a wedding is on the cards, even before December, considering Rana is pretty good at being secretive about his personal life. And that's exactly what happened! Rana announced
-
Daggubati had also spoken about how it felt after meeting Bajaj. He stated, "For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don't ask questions. I just went with the flow. The girl was right. I can't put it in words. I met her and felt I can do this long term with her. It happened quickly and in the most simple manner."
-
-
Rana also went on to talk about his family's read reaction and said, "They were shocked and extremely happy. It was something they wanted since a long time. I think everyone was just waiting for this to happen. It was a moment of enjoyment for everyone."
-
Rana and Miheeka are all set to get hitched on August 8, 2020. Miheeka's mother Bunty had shared some details about the wedding functions in an interview earlier. She shared, "All functions will take place with our traditional Telugu and Marwari customs. We wanted all the functions to go on just like every other wedding. We don't want our kids to miss out on anything. The only difference would be the reduced guest list. Miheeka and I have designed the entire theme for the wedding and we got a team from Delhi to execute it. I want to keep the theme a surprise so I won't reveal what it is yet, but it will be truly special."
-
Here's wishing nothing but happiness to the couple!
Actor Rana Daggubati had throughout his acting career managed to keep his dating life a secret. But when he confirmed his relationship with entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj in May this year, a never-ending sense of curiosity and one common question - 'Who is Miheeka Bajaj?' popped up in his fans' minds. As the couple gets hitched on August 8, 2020, here's for all those who want to know about Rana Daggubati's ladylove Miheeka Bajaj and their love story!
