Rana Daggubati shares a happy post on Instagram; 'ready' to walk the aisle

Rana Daggubati shared a happy picture, posing with father Daggubati Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh Daggubati, and the Daggubati sons look extremely elated. While Rana sported a dhoti-kurta, a men ethnic outfit, Venkatesh and Suresh Babu opted for a classic kurta pyjama for the special occasion. The wedding festivities commenced earlier this month, and the duo - Rana and Miheeka are all set to walk the aisle on August 8, 2020.

Take a look at the post right away!

View this post on Instagram Ready!! ð¥ð¥ð¥ A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) onAug 7, 2020 at 8:27pm PDT

Miheeka Bajaj's Haldi and Mehendi ceremony pictures have taken the internet by storm. By the looks of it, Miheeka will surely make a beautiful bride. Earlier, Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding festivity look during the Lagna Patrikalu ceremony left the entire town talking. Now, once again, the bride-to-be has stunned everyone with her elegance.

As the wedding is taking place amid the pandemic, the Daggubati and Bajaj family have decided a different plan for all the guests attended the festivities. Rana's father Suresh Babu shared in an interview, "There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven't invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that Covid-19 cases continue to rise and we don't want our celebrations to risk anybody's health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful."

On the Haldi ceremony hosted on August 5, 2020, Rana posted a happy picture with his would-be-wife and the caption speaks it all!

View this post on Instagram And life moves fwd in smiles :) Thank you â¤ï¸ A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) onAug 6, 2020 at 6:07am PDT

Well, that's really a good precaution anyone should be taking amid the pandemic outbreak.

