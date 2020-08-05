Rana Dagubatti and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding: Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for COVID-19

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to take the plunge on August 8, 2020. The duo has been preparing for their special day, along with the family for quite some time now. After pre-wedding pictures online, now, finally, Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu and Miheeka Bajaj's mother Bunty, revealed some sweet insights from the wedding day. As the special day is taking place amid the pandemic, both the families have decided to take necessary precautions. Speaking about the same, here's what Suresh Babu revealed in an interview with Times Of India.

"There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven't invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that Covid-19 cases continue to rise and we don't want our celebrations to risk anybody's health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful."

Daggubati Suresh Babu further added, "Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distance. It's a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too."

Miheeka Bajaj's mother, Bunty Bajaj said how important this day is not only for Miheeka but also for the entire family. "All functions will take place with our traditional Telugu and Marwari customs. We wanted all the functions to go on just like every other wedding. We don't want our kids to miss out on anything. The only difference would be the reduced guest list. Miheeka and I have designed the entire theme for the wedding and we got a team from Delhi to execute it. I want to keep the theme a surprise so I won't reveal what it is yet, but it will be truly special."

Bunty Bajaj further added, "Every girl dreams about her wedding day and wants it to be perfect and Miheeka is no different. As her mother, I'm trying everything I can to make it special for her. I have one or two surprises in store for her and I can't wait to see her reaction on the D-Day."

"Yes there are a lot of people who would like to bless the couple but we have to think of safety at this time. Maybe once we get a vaccine or when the situation improves, we will host a party or a reception for those who missed out on the wedding," says Suresh Babu.

Agreeing, Bunty adds, "So many of Miheeka's friends from Mumbai were excited about the wedding but cannot make it due to the pandemic. I'm sure she will throw one big party for them after COVID. Let's hope that happens soon."

