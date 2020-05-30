Still hurting? Trisha Krishnan shares a cryptic post on Rana-Miheeka's engagement; deletes later

There's chatter that South actor Trisha Krishnan is still not over ex-flame Rana Daggubati with whom she had an on/off relationship. The Baahubali actor recently announced that he will tie the knot with interior designer Miheeka Bajaj later this year. In an Instagram live chat, Daggubati said that he was friendly with his exes, who were all happy for him.

This made Trisha post a cryptic message, which stated that people who keep their exes as friends 'are more likely to be narcissistic psychopaths'. She later deleted the tweet. On May 4, he had wished Trisha on her birthday. Just when fans thought they were back together, Daggubati took everyone by surprise on May 12 by proposing to Bajaj. The heart has its reasons, which reason knows nothing of.

The Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati made it official with Miheeka Bajaj on social media with Roka ceremony pictures. The actor shared the news about the love of his life, earlier this month, and now, the duo is all set to take the plunge.

The Roka ceremony took place on May 21, 2020, and his fans can't stop pouring good wishes for a happy beginning to a new life. Rana Daggubati shared a happy picture on Instagram, along with Miheeka, and wrote, "And it's official!! [sic]"

Amid coronavirus outbreak, many such celebrations have been delayed by the people. Well, many are abiding by the rules in terms of hosting a social gathering, and it seems like Rana and Miheeka's festivities were no different.

The news came in as a huge surprise for their fans. The social media followers are waiting for some more happy pictures and posts from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. Speaking about the same, there were speculations about Rana and Miheeka getting married in the month of December, but it seems like they are all set to take the vows soon.

Congratulations, Miheeka and Rana!

