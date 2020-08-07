When Miheeka Bajaj wore her mum's wedding lehenga for her own pre-wedding function!

Miheeka Bajaj and south star Rana Daggubati are prepping up for their big day tomorrow, August 8, when they finally exchange vows. Their wedding has been preceded by functions like the Haldi ceremony and the 'bhaat' function, and the couple has looked radiant and joyous in all their pictures.

What made it all the more special for Miheeka and her mother Bunty Bajaj is that the bride-to-be chose to wear her mum's wedding lehenga for one of her own pre-wedding functions. The proud mother of the bride took to Instagram to share this and wrote, "Baht function wearing my wedding outfit, could not stop crying my baby is all grown up.#BAJaoeD"

Isn't that sweet? Miheeka choosing to wear her mother's wedding lehenga must have meant a lot to both her and her mom. The lehenga itself is stunning, a red and grey combination with classy embellishments that made Miheeka Bajaj look drop-dead gorgeous.

Rana and Miheeka are expected to get married tomorrow in Hyderabad and their guest list is apparently only 30 names long! Seems like the couple has taken into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country and wants to exchange vows surrounded only by their closest relatives.

Rana's father, Suresh Babu, said in an interview, "There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven't invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that Covid-19 cases continue to rise and we don't want our celebrations to risk anybody's health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful."

Miheeka's mother said, "So many of Miheeka's friends from Mumbai were excited about the wedding but cannot make it due to the pandemic. I'm sure she will throw one big party for them after COVID. Let's hope that happens soon."

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj made their relationship social media official in May this year when Rana shared a photo of them together with the caption, "She said yes."

Immediately after the actor shared the lovely photo of them together, celebrities couldn't stop themselves from congratulating the couple for the happy news. First in line was Kiara Advani, who wrote congratulations with a red heart. Then was Rhea Chakraborty who also wrote congratulations with three hugs emojis. Shruti Haasan wrote - "Yay!!!!!!!! Congratulations" (sic) followed by three hearts.

