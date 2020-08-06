Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding festivities begin with a Haldi ceremony

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj made it official in the month of May, amid the coronavirus outbreak, and ever since then, their fans can't keep calm. The actor's social media followers have been in shock but they can't stop congratulating the duo ever since they made their wedding announcement. Though many predicted a December wedding for Rana and Miheeka, the rumours were put to rest when the family official confirmed the wedding date, August 8, 2020.

Finally, as the d-day is near, Miheeka's pictures from various ceremonies have already started making it's way to the internet. After Lagna Patrikalu ceremony hosted in June, her latest pictures are from Haldi. The interior designer looked ethereal in a yellow-green lehenga, which she paired with shells and floral jewellery for the special day.

Revealing some details about the wedding hosted on August 8, 2020, Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu shared, "There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven't invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that Covid-19 cases continue to rise and we don't want our celebrations to risk anybody's health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful."

Bunty Bajaj, Miheeka's mother shared how the wedding festivities will follow both Marwari and Telugu ritual. "All functions will take place with our traditional Telugu and Marwari customs. We wanted all the functions to go on just like every other wedding. We don't want our kids to miss out on anything. The only difference would be the reduced guest list. Miheeka and I have designed the entire theme for the wedding and we got a team from Delhi to execute it. I want to keep the theme a surprise so I won't reveal what it is yet, but it will be truly special."

Congratulations, Rana and Miheeka!

