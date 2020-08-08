Rana Daggubati's bride Miheeka Bajaj glows at her mehendi ceremony; see photos

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's big day is finally here and the lovely couple is all set to exchange wedding vows today. The couple's wedding was preceded by a few pre-wedding functions like the 'bhaat' ceremony and the Haldi, and yesterday, Miheeka enjoyed her mehendi ceremony as well.

The bride's mother, Bunty Bajaj, shared a few photos from Miheeka's mehendi, and we must say, she looks absolutely radiant and joyous in the pictures! Check out the photos below:

View this post on Instagram Mehendi #BAJaoeD A post shared by Bunty Bajaj (@buntybajaj) onAug 7, 2020 at 10:08am PDT

Miheeka Bajaj opted for a bright pink embellished outfit for her mehendi, with loose curls cascading down her shoulders. Her statement jewellery and intricate mehendi added the right amount of oomph to her look.

Bunty Bajaj shared a boomerang video as well that shows Miheeka posing with her 'chooda'. Sharing the video, Miheeka's mum wrote, "Godmother's gift chooda#BAJaoeD"

View this post on Instagram Godmother s gift chooda#BAJaoeD A post shared by Bunty Bajaj (@buntybajaj) onAug 7, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

Miheeka Bajaj truly looked glorious at her mehendi function, and we can't wait to see how she looks when she's all decked up as a bride.

Isn't Miheeka's makeup and hair totally on-point? Soft blush and a purple lippie paired with strong, bold eyes worked magic for Miheeka's mehendi look.

As Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj get ready to get hitched today, we wish the couple a happy married life in advance!

