Rana Daggubati off to Kerala for Haathi Mere Saathi

bollywood

Rana Daggubati has jetted off to the "jungles of Kerala" for the shoot of his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi

Rana Daggubati

Actor Rana Daggubati has jetted off to the "jungles of Kerala" for the shoot of his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi. Rana on Tuesday tweeted: "Morning... Off into the jungles of Kerala for filming 'Haathi Mere Saathi'."

View this post on Instagram In the jungles of kerala. #Shootinginthewild!! A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) onJan 7, 2019 at 8:40pm PST

Haathi Mere Saathi is an animal drama also featuring Pulkit Samrat, Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin. The Eros International's movie is titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. Helmed by Prabhu Solomon, the trilingual is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil with a different cast across languages.

The movie highlights man-animal relationship is a story inspired by true events and a tribute to 1971 classic film Haathi Mere Saathi -- starring Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja. While Rana, Zoya and Kalki feature in all the three language films, Pulkit's character will be essayed by southern actor Vishnu Vishal in the Tamil and Telugu versions along with actor Raghu Babu.

The music has been composed by Shantanu Moitra and sound designed by Resul Pookutty.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever