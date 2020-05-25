Rana Daggubati on how his family reacted to knowing about Miheeka Bajaj: Shocked and extremely happy

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati took everyone by surprise when he announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj, who is into event management, through his Instagram account. What followed was shock and celebrations from his family, close friends and fans alike. Rana and Miheeka later made it official with a Roka ceremony that was attended by family. In a candid chat with Lakshmi Manchu during an Instagram live, Rana talked about his fiancee Miheeka, how did he know she was the one among other things.

When Rana was asked what made him think she was the one? The actor was quoted by Indian Express, where he said, "For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don't ask questions. I just went with the flow. The girl was right. I can't put it in words. I met her and felt I can do this long term with her. It happened quick and in the most simple manner."

Talking about how his family and sister reacted to the news, Rana said they all were extremely happy and a little shocked when they first came to know. "They were shocked and extremely happy. It was something they wanted since a long time. I think everyone was just waiting for this to happen. It was a moment of enjoyment for everyone."

Rana when asked about his wedding plans, he said, "Depends on the world's situation. I found the strangest time to get married (chuckles)."

Rana also talked about how he proposed to Miheeka, the actor said, She knew where I'm getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that's it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that's the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real." When asked if he was nervous? The actor said, "Not at all! Maybe if I was getting married at an early age, I would have felt the nervousness. It just felt like the right time."

