Rana Daggubati, Soha Ali Khan's films head to New York

Sound Proof C/o Kancharapalem will be screened at the forthcoming 18th edition of the New York Indian Film Festival 2018 (NYIFF)



Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan-starrer Sound Proof and Telugu film C/o Kancharapalem, presented by actor Rana Daggubati, will be screened at the forthcoming 18th edition of the New York Indian Film Festival 2018 (NYIFF).



Rana Daggubati

"So happy to announce that my film Sound Proof is in the official selection for the New York Indian Film Festival 2018," Khan tweeted about the Aditya Kelgaonkar-directed project, that also features Vinay Pathak and Sylvester Fonseca.

As for C/o Kancharapalem, Daggubati was evidently ecstatic that his film marked the first Telugu venture to be selected for NYIFF, which will be held from May 7 to 12. "Proud to be presenting it," he tweeted.

C/o Kancharapalem - also featuring Subba Rao, Radha Bessey, Kesava K and Nithya Sree - will be screened on May 9, while Sound Proof will be screened on May 11.

