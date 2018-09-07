Rana Daggubati: Visited the village to meet the actors

regional-cinema

Rana Daggubati talks about what urged him to support the small-budget offering, C/o Kancharapalem

Over the past few months, actor-producer Rana Daggubati has lent his support towards Maha Venkatesh's small-budget venture C/o Kancharapalem by promoting it across social networking sites. In an interview with mid-day, Daggubati reveals that the film's ability to capture a small town had mesmerised him to such an extent that he was motivated to back it.

"A few months ago, I got a message from my father who said this is a film that I'd be interested in. Ten minutes into it and I was blown away by how it showed life in a small town, and the performances. I thought, this story needed to be told."



Rana Daggubati

He adds that the offering, bankrolled by USA-based Praveena Paruchuri, involves actors who have never faced a camera before. "There are about 50 people from the village [of Kancherapalem] who are part of the film. I visited the village and met them. Interestingly, the director conducted workshops for a month for them. The elders would wrap up their work, the children, their school, and then attend these workshops. It was an interesting exercise."

One to always back small-budget films and independent producers, the actor points to the manner in which Baahubali was promoted by Karan Johar when establishing how a film can reach a wide audience. "It didn't follow the traditional method of release. There were different partners aboard the project, because of which it was [well promoted]. Everyone should support independent films."

Also read: Rana Daggubati: Honoured to play N Chandrababu Naidu in NTR biopic

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates