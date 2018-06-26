Ranbir Kapoor-Ajay Devgn's film postponed to next year. Here's why

Supposed to roll by December, Luv Ranjan's film now pushed to next year due to Ranbir-Ajay's chock-a-block date diaries

Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn

After the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, director Luv Ranjan managed a casting coup by roping in Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor for his next. However, signing on big stars comes with its set of hindrances. We hear, the film, which was scheduled to roll in December, has now been postponed and is likely to go on floors only by April next year. Reason - Devgn and Kapoor's chock-a-block date diaries.



Luv Ranjan

A source reveals, "Ranbir is currently shooting for Brahmastra, post which he will kick off Shamshera. He will finish both the films only by early next year. Similarly, Ajay is busy with Total Dhamaal and Akiv Ali's film. Once he wraps up these two projects, he will dive into his ambitious biopic, Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior. It's only after they fulfill these commitments, can they start Luv's film."

Kapoor confirmed that it will be a while before he faces the camera with Devgn. "Luv's film will go on floors post Shamshera, so there is still time." The actor added that after watching Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), he approached Ranjan to collaborate on a film. "I saw it on a flight to London and messaged him that I would love to work with him. Over the years, we spoke about various subjects, including Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. But I am happy we're coming together for this film."

