Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra reaches London in lockdown?

In the making for over two years, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is slated to hit the theatres on December 4. Even though the movie's final 20-day schedule in Mumbai was disrupted due to the lockdown, director Ayan Mukerji is ensuring that work progresses at a steady pace despite the unprecedented events. Sources suggest the director has roped in a London-based studio to handle the special effects of the fantasy drama.



Amitabh Bachchan; Ayan Mukerji

A source reveals, "A large portion of the footage has been sent to the London team so that it can begin working on the visual effects in this period. Aware that outsourcing the job and sharing the content can increase the risk of the film being leaked, Ayan wanted only a core team of experts working on it. The director handpicked a five-member team who are the only people in possession of the footage."

Considering it is a superhero drama with Kapoor's character Shiva having the power to emit fire from his palms, the Karan Johar production is touted to be high on visual effects.

