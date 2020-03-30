During quarantine, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get spotted together in this viral video

All the Bollywood celebrities are currently locked down in their houses till April 14 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked us to be inside our homes to be safe and secure. And amid this pandemic, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted together. A video of the two has gone viral.

But they were not alone, they had the company of Ranbir's pet, Lionel. Paparazzi photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account to share the video and it has already become the talk of the town.

If you see the video, they seemed to be in a mood for a walk after working out tirelessly. And if you know, Bhatt also shared an adorable picture of the Barfi actor's pets on her Instagram account. Have a look at the video now:

The duo is now teaming up for the first time for Brahmastra, which is touted to be one of the biggest films of all time in terms of scale and splendour. This promises to be a visual extravaganza. It's all set to be out on December 4 this year.

