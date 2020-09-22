Ranbir Kapoor approached for 10-part assassin series by a OTT?

Even as he awaits the commencement of the final schedule of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor is sifting through scripts to zero in on his future projects. It is learnt that the actor has been approached by the suits at Disney+Hotstar for an assassin drama. After Hrithik Roshan, Kapoor is the second superstar to be in talks with the platform for his digital debut.

While Roshan has reportedly been offered an official adaptation of The Night Manager, the assassin drama is an original series developed by the streaming giant's content team. A source reveals, "The discussions began only a few weeks ago. Only if RK gives his nod, the team will begin the hunt for a director. The 10-part series has been envisioned on a grand scale and will be shot across multiple countries. The show is not likely to go on floors soon as the multi-country shoot will be hard to pull off amid the current restrictions. Also, Ranbir Kapoor has allotted his dates to his next with Shraddha Kapoor that rolls in November."

mid-day reached out to Kapoor and Disney+Hotstar. Both remained unavailable for comment.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news