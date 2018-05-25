Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju trailer on May 30

The theatrical trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer will be attached to Salman Khan's Eid attraction, Race 3



Ranbir Kapoor

The trailer of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju will release online on May 30. The theatrical trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer will be attached to Salman Khan's Eid attraction, Race 3.



Rajkumar Hirani

Last month, the makers released a teaser of the Sanjay Dutt biopic, which only featured Ranbir in different on-screen versions of Dutt. There was no glimpse of the rest of the star-heavy cast, which includes Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Paresh Rawal. Yesterday, soon after the makers made the first look announcement, Dutt and RK's online fans began the countdown to one of the most anticipated films of the year, which releases on June 29.

The teaser has garnered immense appreciation for the apt portrayal of Sanjay Dutt's life. While Ranbir Kapoor is being showered with praises for his amazing transformation into each phase of Sanjay Dutt's life, Rajkumar Hirani is hailed for his realistic portrayal.

Also read: Do you know why Aamir Khan rejected Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates