Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera to release on July 31, 2020

The project marks Ranbir Kapoor's return to Yash Raj Films after a gap of nine years. Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor in pivotal roles

Ranbir Kapoor in and as Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor-starrer, Shamshera, will hit the screens on July 31, 2020. The action entertainer will be directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films. Shamshera, also starring Sanjay Dutt as antagonist, is set to go on the floors by the end of this year, according to the production house.

The project marks Ranbir's return to YRF after a gap of nine years. His last project with the banner was Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. This will be Vaani's third film with the production house, after her debut Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Befikre (2016). The shooting of the film will wrap by mid 2019.

Speaking about the film, Ranbir said, "Shamshera is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing. Shamshera allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it's a very exciting project for me".

The film is part of YRF's three-movie deal with Karan Malhotra, who directed Agneepath and Brothers.

