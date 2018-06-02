Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gives a special gift to Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhat shared a picture of the gift on Instastory and wrote, "Love it."



The Kapoor khandaan is warming up to Alia Bhatt after Ranbir Kapoor recently admitted that they are dating. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has gifted Alia a bracelet, which has been specially designed by her. The exquisite gold and diamond creation has an emerald in the centre. Alia shared a picture of the gift on Instastory and wrote, "Love it."

Enough was written and said about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship. Well the duo, too, has been dropping hints time and again, thus giving enough fodder. Their hand-in-hand entry at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception added more fuel to the fire and tongues have been wagging since then. But the recent interview given by the Kapoor boy to a magazine has laid rest to all speculations.

Clearing the air about it, Ranbir Kapoor has set the record straight. The Tamasha actor spoke about Alia Bhatt and said, "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what's the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to for myself. It's new for us, so let it cook a bit."

