Randeep Hooda: Christmas not a religious affair for me, but special

While the evenings with Randeep Hooda's party animals are full of energy, he brings in the season with a peaceful meal along with his closest family and friends

Actor Randeep Hooda says Christmas, though not a religious affair for him, has always been special. Scotch brand William Lawson's kicked-off Christmas 2018 on Thursday in Gurugram by challenging everyone to channel their inner 'Bad Boy' with Randeep.

"Christmas, though not a religious affair for me, has always been special because of all the funky and unusual presents I receive. I believe that there are no rules to be followed when it comes to celebrating the holiday season, as William Lawson's rightly puts it," Randeep said in a statement.

"While the evenings with my party animals are full of energy, I bring in the season with a peaceful meal along with my closest family and friends," added the actor. The festival commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25 every year.

