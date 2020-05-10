Randeep Hooda: I have indulged in a lot of action in Radhe

When not bingeing on the Israeli series Fauda, Randeep Hooda keeps busy with household chores during the lockdown. "Cooking, baking, and doing the dishes have suddenly become exotic activities," he grins, taking a dig at B-Town stars whose social media feeds are full of such posts.

The PR gimmicks hold little charm for the reticent actor who prefers to stay away from the media glare. That has been particularly difficult over the past fortnight since the Netflix film, Extraction, dropped online. Hooda won glowing reviews for his assassin act in the Chris Hemsworth- fronted action thriller.

"Being an action hero is every actor's dream. You grow up watching action flicks like Rambo. So, with the film, I fulfilled one of my desires of essaying a gun-toting assassin and indulging in hand-to-hand combat," says Hooda. Known for his penchant for grey characters, he hopes the Hollywood production makes the industry see him in "a new light".

This year saw Hooda back on the scene after a hiatus. With Extraction and Love Aaj Kal behind him, he is looking forward to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that marks his reunion with Salman Khan after Kick (2014) and Sultan (2016). "Given the current scenario, the film is unlikely to release on Eid. I have indulged in a lot of action in Radhe, too. I busted my knee cap during one of the scenes and had to be hospitalised."

After almost two decades in the industry, Hooda has learnt to take professional ups and downs in his stride. "Before Extraction came my way, I had no work for three years. But, I did not let the situation get the better of me." His dream project, Rajkumar Santoshi's Battle of Saragarhi, which was announced in 2016, did not take shape. He grew his hair and facial fuzz and remained in character for over two years, waiting for the film to roll. "When I realised it was not happening, I went to the gurudwara, apologised and then chopped off my hair."

