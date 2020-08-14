Randeep Hooda: I was very heartbroken throughout the filming of Extraction

Dazzles and disappointments could very well be two sides of the same coin when it comes to the Hindi film industry. For every high that fills you with jubilance, there can be incidents that leave you chocked. Randeep Hooda has had a tryst with both.

In an interview with Candy Magazine, he talked about his International project, Extraction, and how he broke a pledge to be able to come on board. For the uninitiated, Hooda was filming for Rajkumar Santoshi's Battle of Saragarhi where he was all set to essay the role of a Sikh warrior. This is the same story that was later made as Kesari with Akshay Kumar.

Known for sinking his teeth into the characters he portrays, Hooda grew a beard and even learned Sikh martial arts to do justice to the character-driven by fire and fearlessness. However, it never saw the lights of the day and was ultimately shelved. In the interview, the actor revealed how he had taken a pledge to not cut his hair but ultimately had to for Extraction.

He stated, "I was really heartbroken. I had taken a pledge in front of the Guru Granth Sahib in Golden Temple that I will not cut my hair till this movie reaches its conclusion. When I got offered this role in Extraction, I did this audition still hoping that Saragarhi goes on, but it was a very hard decision for me to take off my hair."

He added, "So I went to the Gurdwara here, and I apologised and I said, I have to work. You know, I have to keep working. I mean my job is such that it is a performing art. And if I don't perform something inside me will die. And I apologised, I came home shaved my beard, with a very heavy heart, I just had to move on by putting an end to it."

He then revealed how despite being heartbroken, he had to eventually move on. "I was very heartbroken throughout the filming of Extraction as well because a part of me was so attached to Saragarhi. But then I thought that I've to move on. And have put your best foot forward, that was kind of a lesson for me to let go of the baggage with grace. Let go of the wrongs with grace and forgiveness."

Hooda was first seen in Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding and then went on to do films like D, Risk, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Jannat 2, Heroine, Jism 2, Bombay Talkies, Murder 3, John Day, Kick, Highway, Sarbjit, Sultan, and more recently, Love Aaj Kal.

