Rangoli Chandel reacts after her Twitter account gets suspended over controversial post

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is once again in hot water for a post on Twitter. Her account on the micro-blogging website now stands suspended, though a snapshot of her original tweet that kicked off the controversy is still doing the rounds online.

Rangoli reportedly posted what is being considered as hate tweets aimed at a community from her blue tick handle, @Rangoli_A, which prompted the suspension of the account.

This post follows Rangoli's history of sharing tweets that have been widely criticised for inciting hate. Following the tweet that led to Rangoli's account being suspended, filmmaker Reema Kagti wrote to Mumbai Police demanding action.

"@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn't this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?" wrote @kagtireema.

@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?@OfficeofUT @AUThackeray https://t.co/tKCqS5CZgN — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) April 16, 2020

Actress Kubbra Sait also wrote that she had blocked Rangoli and filed a report to Twitter. "I've blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter. But @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT This kind of hate-mongering is irresponsible," tweeted the actress on her verified handle, @kubbrasait.

I’ve blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter.

But @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT This kind of hate mongering is irresponsible. Please look into it, and take necessary actions. https://t.co/WywccuZvKR — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 16, 2020

Rangoli Chandel, not known to mince words, reacted sharply to her account's suspension. She said, "Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti-India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sister's spokesperson now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out, a biased platform can be easily avoided (sic)."

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli is an acid attack survivor who is known to take up issues on the actress's behalf on social media. She has also regularly taken on Bollywood personalities over a number of varied issues. In the past, she has fired salvos at Kangana's colleagues including Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar.

